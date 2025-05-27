Ben Gvir to Arutz Sheva: We want redemption, we fight for it, and we’re proud of it

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News from the Flag Dance in Jerusalem, sharing his sense of pride on the festive day of Israel’s capital.

"My feeling is that we are winning. To be on the Temple Mount today, after Jews were not allowed to pray and bow there, and now we are the ones in charge. To see the heart and spirit of the participants here—it’s amazing," Ben Gvir said.

He called for intensifying efforts in the fight against Hamas: "With God’s help, we need to achieve a complete victory. I hope and believe that our entire government is united on this issue. I think it’s a big mistake to give our enemies humanitarian aid. They shouldn’t receive food—so that we can win."

When asked about the appointment of Major General David Zini as head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), he responded, "I’m really looking forward to working with him. Zini is a professional who has dealt with security his entire life, with a great legacy. He knows how to distinguish between enemy and friend. Friends need to be embraced, and enemies need to be crushed."

Ben Gvir also commented on the claim that Zini is "messianic" and said, "We are all messianic. I’m messianic, Netanyahu is messianic, the government is messianic, Zini is messianic. Being messianic means wanting things to be good here and for there to be redemption. We want it, we fight for it, and we’re proud of it."

Watch the Hebrew video:

