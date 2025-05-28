European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas issued a statement sharply criticizing Israel’s military operation in Gaza and the conduct of Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria, prompting sharp criticism from Israeli officials and observers who view the comments as one-sided and lacking context.

Labeling Israel’s response in Gaza as a “disproportionate use of force,” Kallas claimed it had led to civilian casualties and destruction of infrastructure. “The continued targeting of civilian infrastructure is unacceptable,” she said, while calling for an immediate end to hostilities and urging negotiations to secure the release of hostages.

On humanitarian efforts, Kallas insisted that “aid must never be politicised or militarised,” and called for “the immediate, unimpeded and sustained resumption of aid at scale.” She also invoked the role of the United Nations in distribution, despite longstanding concerns raised by Israeli officials about the misuse of UN aid mechanisms by terrorist entities.

The EU statement accused Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria of engaging in “intimidation campaigns, physical and verbal attacks, and the destruction and burning of property,” alleging this had led to the displacement of Arab communities. “Israel must immediately take decisive steps,” Kallas stated, “and ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are held accountable.” The sweeping condemnation did not acknowledge the complex security situation in the area, including repeated attacks on Jewish communities and security forces.

Kallas further criticized celebrations on Jerusalem Day in the Old City, referring to “incitement to violence and intimidation of residents and journalists,” and accused Israeli political leaders of engaging in “provocative actions” that, according to her, undermine the city’s “special status.”