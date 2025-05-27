Finance Minister and cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich spoke on Monday evening at the Jerusalem Day rally at the Western Wall, declaring that there is no need to fear occupying the Gaza Strip in the war.

"There are those who are afraid of victory. We are not afraid of victory," Smotrich said. He addressed the crowd, saying, "Let’s give strength to our brave and heroic fighters. Are we afraid of victory? They haven’t heard us from here to Gaza. Are we afraid of victory? Are we afraid of the word occupation?”

“We are occupying the land of Israel, we are liberating Gaza, we are settling Gaza, we are defeating the enemy," Smotrich concluded.

Watch the Hebrew video:

