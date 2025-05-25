Naval activities in Gaza IDF Spokesperson

The IDF announced on Sunday that Ahmad Osama Hassan Al-Lahwani, who served as an operative in Hamas's naval commando unit and infiltrated through the Kerem Shalom Crossing during the October 7th massacre, was eliminated.

The joint strike was performed by the Southern Command, the IAF, the Intelligence Directorate, the Israeli Navy, and the ISA.

As part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, routine security vessels and missile boats are carrying out offensive activities from the sea in close coordination with the troops operating in the Gaza Strip under the Southern Command.

Troops of the Israeli Navy continue their mission in conducting defensive and offensive operations at sea across all arenas.

The Israeli Navy's operational department stated that it is leading the offensive operations against the naval forces of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the Southern Command and other agencies.