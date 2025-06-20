IDF Spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, delivered a statement to the media on Friday morning: “Throughout the night, more than 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets flew continuously over Tehran and striking infrastructure and targets and hitting dozens of components of the Iranian threat in all its forms.”

“I will now show you the components we struck last night across Tehran. IAF aircraft targeted selected sites of the nuclear weapons program. We struck Iranian military-industrial sites used to manufacture missile components and facilities producing raw materials used for missile engines.

These targets were at the industrial core of Iran’s Ministry of Defense. Additionally, we struck the SPND building, the headquarters of the nuclear program in Tehran. This headquarters building was used for research and development of advanced weaponry. Furthermore, we struck a facility that produced a critical component of the nuclear weapons program. We are continuing to intensify our strikes against the Iranian nuclear threat in all its parts,” he added.

Defrin said that, “also in western Iran, we launched a series of strikes against missile launch and storage sites. The Iranians had planned a larger barrage toward Be’er Sheva this morning. Prior to launch, we detected the deployment of three launchers that were ready to fire, as seen on the screen, and we neutralized them.”

“The continued deepening of the Air Force’s impact on surface-to-surface missiles reduces Iran's offensive capabilities and allows us to operate for the long term.

The cumulative damage to all components is bringing us closer to achieving the operation’s goal: removing the existential threat to the State of Israel, damaging their nuclear program, and significantly degrading the missile program.”

“A week has passed since the start of the operation. We are expanding our aerial superiority in the region and focusing our offensive efforts. We have additional targets to strike—in Tehran, in western Iran, and in other areas. We are continuing our strikes according to a structured and evolving plan.”

“Last night, missiles and additional UAVs were launched toward Israeli territory. The defense systems operated to detect and intercept the threats. We are doing everything necessary to reduce the amount of missile fire and damage, but the defense is not hermetic. Iran still possesses capabilities, which we know they intend to continue using. We are prepared both defensively and offensively.”

“We are constantly holding situational assessments regarding policy. We will do everything possible to balance the top priority of protecting human life with the need to sustain routine life in an emergency and ease the burden. Please continue to act responsibly and follow the Home Front Command instructions—these are life-saving guidelines. The operation is not over; we have more challenging days ahead. Continue to demonstrate the same responsibility you have shown so far,” Defrin continued.

“IDF soldiers continue to operate on seven fronts. Our soldiers are operating underground in Gaza and in the skies above Iran, as well as on the northern border and in Judea and Samaria.

We are deployed for both defense and offense, constantly operating to remove threats and ensure your safety, the safety of the citizens of Israel. I will continue to report and update you on every development,” he concluded.