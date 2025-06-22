Delays for thousands of Israelis returning home

The return of thousands of Israelis to the country is delayed following the tightening of Home Front Command guidelines and the closure of airspace and ports after the American attack on the nuclear facilities in Fordow.

El Al announced that flights en route to Israel will land at alternative destinations, and flights that have not yet departed have been canceled until further notice.

An El Al flight from Bangkok to Israel, which lasted about 10 hours, was diverted to land in Larnaca, Cyprus. Additionally, the docking of the "Crown Iris" ship, which departed from Cyprus with about 1,800 Israelis on board, is delayed.

At JFK Airport in New York, passengers were removed from a flight that was supposed to depart for Israel after they had already boarded the plane.

According to a plan approved Saturday, it was expected that starting Monday, Israeli airlines would be able to operate outbound flights from Israel. However, this plan was canceled following the new defense directives.