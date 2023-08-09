Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has instructed the relevant authorities in the Foreign Ministry to explore the possibility of evacuating Israelis and those who are eligible to immigrate to Israel from the Gondor province in northern Ethiopia, where many are currently trapped due to clashes, to the capital Addis Ababa.

The Foreign Ministry continues to hold special situational assessments regarding the escalation in Ethiopia. At this point, the ministry has made contact with 236 Israelis, and 39 Israelis are classified as uncontacted.

By Minister Eli Cohen's instruction, since the fighting broke out in northern Ethiopia, the Foreign Ministry has been holding regular emergency assessments to ensure the well-being of all Israelis.

The Israeli Embassy in Ethiopia, the situation center, and the department for Israelis overseas are working with officials in Israel, are in contact with the families of those who are stranded, and are working in cooperation with the authorities in Ethiopia to find a solution for those in need of aid in the conflict areas.

Foreign Minister Cohen stated: "No Israeli will be left behind, I ordered all authorities in the Foreign Ministry to contact all Israelis who need our assistance, and for that, we are advancing aid programs on the ground, among other things, the option to be evacuated to the capital Addis Ababa, where the situation is peaceful and under full control if the authorities. I am consulting with the Prime Minister, and in cooperation with the National Security Council, we are working on a quick solution for the Israelis and those who are eligible to immigrate to Israel through diplomatic channels with the Ethiopian government and on the international front. We are not withholding any effort to assure the well-being of all stranded Israelis and Jews."