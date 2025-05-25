Israeli Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, gave a pointed interview to the conservative American podcast PragerU, in which he strongly criticized the Israeli political left, accusing it of working solely to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They are trying to break him—but he doesn’t break, he only grows stronger,” said Leiter. “That must be made clear. It’s legitimate to oppose the government—I myself opposed governments during my political career. That’s fine. But don’t cross the line. There’s a limit to everything, and they’ve crossed it—it must stop.” He went on to describe the opposition to Netanyahu as “defamation” and the spreading of “blood libels.”

“I’ve known the Prime Minister for 40 years. He is a sensitive person who cares deeply about people,” Leiter added, rejecting claims that Netanyahu is prolonging the war with Hamas for political reasons. “That he would extend the war in vain? What madness it is to say something so malicious—that Netanyahu doesn’t want the war to end. He wants it to end in victory because he carries the weight of the Jewish people on his shoulders.”

According to Leiter, Netanyahu has a profound understanding of existential threats and is doing everything possible to manage the war in a way that ensures Israel defeats Hamas and secures the release of the hostages.

When asked about the criminal charges against Netanyahu and his testimony in court, Leiter replied: “These charges are collapsing like a house of cards. They built sandcastles—and they are crumbling. They tried to wear Netanyahu down and break him. But they didn’t succeed.”

Dr. Yehiel Leiter holds a Ph.D. in political philosophy and is a senior lecturer and researcher at the Shiloh Policy Forum. He previously served as Deputy Director General of the Education Ministry, Chief of Staff to the Finance Minister, and acting chairman of the Israel Ports Company.

His son, Major Moshe Yedidya Leiter, a father of six and a former commander in the elite Sayeret Shaldag unit, was killed during Operation Swords of Iron while commanding the reconnaissance company of Battalion 697 in the Half Flame Formation during combat in Beit Hanoun.

Also killed alongside him was Yossi Hershkowitz, the principal of Pelech Boys' School in Jerusalem. Hershkowitz, a resident of Giv’ot in Gush Etzion, left behind a wife and five children.