הרב זאבי מנדלזון שליח חב״ד בבטומי בזירת התאונה

Two Israeli citizens have been reported killed in a bus crash in Georgia. The Foreign Ministry reports that the crash occurred approximately four hours from the country's capital. Seventeen more individuals have been reported injured.

Both the Foreign Ministry and local authorities are still collecting information on the circumstances of the crash. Israel's consul in Georgia is making her way to the scene of the crash. The Foreign Ministry is handling the incident.

Hadas Meitzad, Israeli Ambassador to Georgia, commented: "We have recently received the tragic news that a serious collision occurred in which several Israeli citizens were involved. The Consul, as well as the Foreign Ministry, began efforts to assist the injured, and are working with the Georgian authorities in an effort to speed their treatment along. We are making our way to the crash scene to help those involved directly, and will be using our best efforts to assist them in any possible way."