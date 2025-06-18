Obviously, Israel’s Intelligence chiefs had the sort of news that could wait not even another day. Tehran had the bomb, and the countdown had begun.

They could be off by hours or days, but the Mossad Intelligence Boys whose Shabak partners been caught slow for Oct.7 could not afford to be caught slow ever again.

Did they have enough solid information? Solid enough.

The prime minister must be told immediately. The wheel of destiny fell on the one man most suitable for the job, thus not Bennett, not Lapid, neither this Ehud or that, but arising to meet the moment, Benjamin Netanyahu, who ordered the air force to begin destroying Iran’s lethal missile stocks and active nuke operations.

The massive precision bombardment had begun, and swiftly…to the world’s amazement…a third of Iran’s Surface-to-Air Missiles were neutralized.

Israel controlled Iran’s skies. If you weren’t there for the 1967 Six Day War, consider this a second chance…you are lucky to be alive and to share this special Jewish pride.

As we speak, Iran’s top military commanders, those who are left, are being picked off one by one. The rest are on the run. The mullahs are in hiding.

Who da man? Netanyahu da man. The vast majority of Israelis are with Netanyahu all the way.

Did you know this? Just days ago, Netanyahu was being harassed in some yokel courtroom over charges that he’d been receiving unauthorized gifts…like cigars.

Bibi likes cigars. Most likely, my guess, he favors Padron, Davidoff, and certainly Montecristo, with a dash of cognac, perhaps.

This trial has been going on for more than 15 years. The fanatical left, which is Israel’s legal and media system (not Arutz Sheva) want Netanyahu gone.





Why? Bibi, you see, is a Biblical kind of guy, and this means Israel is for the Jews. Period. No two-state solution, sayeth the Lord. So it is written.

Amen say the people…. along with Trump, who is advising the mullahs to give it up.

Trump and Netanyahu work well, perfectly, as a team. They’ve both been through hard times together, like staving off snotty lawyers and judges.

As Netanyahu was defending his cigars in an Israeli courtroom, Trump was on trial in four different places throughout the United States.

All this while he was campaigning for president…which is why this trick of keeping Trump cooling in a New York City courthouse while AG Letitia James toyed him.

One day he would get even, and did he ever. Letitia Who? Meanwhile, as small-time lawyers and judges kept needling him, Trump became president of America and the world.

Nothing and NOBODY could stop him now. He earned this, and we are all better off for this, just as we got lucky with Bibi at the controls.

Can’t imagine anybody else at this moment of history in the making. The right man is on the right spot.

As Trump enjoys the sleek new Boeing 747 gifted to him by Qatar, okay if Bibi gets to enjoy a puff or two from a Montecristo?

That, for his masterclass in leadership.

