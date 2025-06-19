Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in an interview with Kan News on Thursday that the Israeli attack on Iran was nearly canceled at the last moment.

The Prime Minister did not rule out eliminating the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. "I instructed that no one in Iran has immunity. It is inappropriate and unnecessary to add more than that. We need to let the actions speak more than the words."

Regarding collapsing the Iranian regime, Netanyahu responded: "Our top goal is the removal of the nuclear threat. Second, is the removal of the threat of ballistic missiles. As that happens, it's clear that the regime will be undermined." The Prime Minister clarified that regime change "is not the goal, but may be the result," and stressed: "That's the matter of the Iranian people."

The Prime Minister explained the timing of the campaign against Iran: "We broke the Iranian axis. Hezbollah collapsed, Assad collapsed. All that Tehran had left was the nuclear and ballistic missile threat. We didn't leave it for the next generations, because maybe there won't be any."

"In the past, I couldn't enlist the security forces and the Mossad, to put it lightly. This time, everyone came." Netanyahu added that Israel did not wait for a "Green light" from the United States, but noted the Trump administration's support: "They help us wonderfully with defense. American pilots are intercepting UAVs."

Netanyahu claimed that, as opposed the Trump administration, the Biden Administration tried to prevent Israel from "dealing with the Iranian proxies."

Netanyahu avoided answering questions about the war's stages and goals, and noted: "We're at war, we won't give schedules. We will achieve all the goals, we will hit all the nuclear facilities, we have the ability to do so."

Netanyahu said that there were preparations before the war to defend the home front and praised the citizens of Israel for "standing strong."

Addressing the missile threat and reports of shortages of interceptors, he clarified: "It doesn't matter how many missiles Iran has. We are striking launchers, I think we destroyed half of them."