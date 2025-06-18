Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement to the public on the sixth day of Operation Rising Lion. According to Netanyahu, Israel is working to eliminate two major threats: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat.

"We launched this operation to remove two existing threats to the State of Israel: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat. We are progressing step by step to remove these threats. We control the skies over Tehran. We are striking with tremendous force at the Ayatollah regime. We are hitting the nuclear infrastructure, missiles, command centers, and symbols of government power. I speak with world leaders, and there is immense admiration for our determination, for the achievements of our forces, and there is also immense admiration for the citizens of Israel—your unwavering spirit, your strength in standing firm," Netanyahu said.

"We are suffering many losses, painful losses. But we see that the home front is resilient, the people are resilient, and the State of Israel is stronger than ever. I have instructed government ministries to provide assistance to all those who have been affected," he added.

The Prime Minister also addressed the ongoing fighting in Gaza. "At the same time, the intensified fighting in the Gaza Strip continues. We are committed to continuing and achieving our two goals: defeating Hamas and bringing back all of our hostages—both the living and the fallen. We will not relent."

"Unfortunately, in recent days, we have also lost brave soldiers. I extend my condolences to the families. We send condolences on behalf of the entire government and the entire people. We embrace them. We will continue until we bring everyone back and until Hamas is defeated once and for all."

"I want to thank President Trump, a great friend of the State of Israel. I thank him for standing by us, and I thank him for the support the United States is providing in helping us protect the skies of Israel. We speak continuously, including last night. We had a very warm conversation. I want to thank President Trump for his backing," Netanyahu concluded.