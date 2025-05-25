The Trump administration has proposed a "preliminary agreement" to Iran, offering to ease sanctions if Iran promises to abandon the pursuit of nuclear weapons, as Iran prepares for negotiations to fail.

In an interview with CNN, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said Tehran is preparing an alternative plan in case negotiations fail.

According to Rezaei, a deal could be reached if Washington’s goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. However, he added, no agreement is possible if the goal is to stop Tehran from enriching uranium entirely.

A US official told Israel Hayom that the US is considering easing sanctions on Iran as part of a temporary deal, in which Iran would declare its willingness to abandon the pursuit of nuclear weapons.

However, the official also emphasized that Washington will not give up its demand that Iran halt all uranium enrichment activities.

Meanwhile, Iran's Hossein Dehghani, senior advisor to the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to continue uranium enrichment within the country, Al Hadath reported.

Dehghani stated that Iran is ready to store enriched materials at a depth of 1,000 meters underground, in any location designated — so long as it remains within Iran.

On Friday, a fifth round of high-stakes negotiations between Iranian and US delegations concluded in Oman, with the mediating nation reporting "some but not conclusive progress."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated potential for advancement, telling state TV, "We have just completed one of the most professional rounds of talks. We firmly stated Iran's position... The fact that we are now on a reasonable path, in my view, is itself a sign of progress."

A senior US official told reporters in a statement that the fifth round of nuclear talks with Iran was "constructive."

"We made further progress, but there is still work to be done," the official stated, adding that both sides agreed to meet again "in the near future."