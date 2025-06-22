Dr. Michael Aba, a member of the Ness Ziona medical rescue unit, arrived this morning (Sunday) at the site of the Iranian missile strike, where there was significant damage. In an interview with Arutz Sheva -Israel National News, he described the initial dramatic moments of the search and rescue operation.

"We are a rescue unit that provides the first response. I arrived at the scene with Home Front Command forces. We divided into sectors, and I started scanning around the point of impact to ensure it was safe from a security standpoint," he said.

According to him, they rescued people, including barefoot children, from protected rooms and basements. "The fortunate thing is that these are private homes and people were in protected areas. We have to be very cautious because there are things that can fall from the ceiling, and people who weren’t injured can be harmed by the rubble. There was a huge miracle here."

Dr. Aba clarified that the searches are conducted only after Home Front Command gives its approval: "The first instinct is to enter the center of the impact, but this is done only after Home Front Command secures the area and ensures there are no hazards. After the initial security check, the forces begin searching, starting from the center of the impact and moving outward. It’s clear that as we expand the search, we see more cases of anxiety."

He pointed out one of the main issues at such scenes: "The main problem in these situations is the chaos. Everyone wants to help, and many people who are not connected to the event show up. It’s very important to work with the event's central command and have it coordinate everything."