Historically, among the corrupt and repressive kings of the Qajar dynasty, only one case of a thirty-seven-year dictatorship and rule resembles that of Khamenei. For nine centuries following the Arab invasion of Iran until the Safavid dynasty, Shiite clerics have consistently been corrupt, opportunistic, deceitful, ignorant, and criminal individuals who sought only wealth and power. During the Safavid era, Shiism was brutally imposed on Iranian society through the sword, murder, and massacre as the official state religion.

Over the past 520 years, Shiite mullahs have always sided with the corrupt monarchs of the Safavid and Qajar dynasties. They never cared about the development or progress of Iran. Worse still, through lies and manipulation, they fabricated and forcefully ingrained two major historical forgeries in the minds of Iranians:

-The mythical figure of the Mahdi (Imam Zaman or the Twelfth Imam),

-The false glorification of the fourth caliph in Islamic history.

In the first fabrication, they created a ridiculous story claiming that after 220 years of Imamate, a figure went into a well and has lived there naked and armed with a dagger for over a thousand years—without the need for rheumatism treatment or even clothes, let alone any formal education. Gimme a break.

Meanwhile, Shiite clerics close to the Qajar and Safavid courts claimed that power in the country belonged to the Mahdi and was only held in trust by the king. This superstition continued until 1979, when Shiite clerics declared that the religious dictatorship of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist) was in fact the direct rule of the Mahdi, and would remain so until his reappearance—essentially meaning forever—thus ensuring Iran remained in the grip of this criminal religious cult.

In the second fabrication, after Muhammad’s death, his closest circle in what is now Saudi Arabia established a system to preserve power, wealth, and social-political status. Whoever ascended to power would call himself Muhammad’s successor, Caliph of Islam, or "Commander of the Faithful" of the Islamic world. This tragic story has continued from Khomeini to Bin Laden, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of ISIS, and now Khamenei.

Following Muhammad’s death, four men rose to power: Abu Bakr, Omar, Uthman, and Ali. All three after the first were assassinated by fellow Muslims in their struggle for power and spoils of war—not by foreign invaders. Ali, known as Haidar, ruled for five years, during which his reign was marked by war, suppression, and bloodshed. He even waged war against one of Muhammad’s wives (the Battle of the Camel). Yet in this second historical fraud, Shiite clerics portray him as a symbol of justice, human rights, and humanity—despite having no historical basis for such a portrayal.

When Khomeini rose to power in 1979 through Islamic terrorism, his deceitful, hypocritical supporters—including some fans of Mossadegh—labeled the new Iranian regime as the "Islamic Government of Ali’s Justice," and Khomeini as Ali’s heir (as referenced in interviews by Banisadr and Bazargan with The New York Times). Khomeini, elated by his ascent as a Shiite cleric, declared his regime to be "God’s government on Earth."

Every time he said "Islam is in danger" or "Islam commands this," he was essentially speaking for himself, using "Islam" as a codeword for his own will. Yet not a single Islamic country objected. Instead, they supported him, and he went on to export Islamic terrorism.

Since 1979, his revolutionary kangaroo courts have executed many hundreds for "waging war against God," equating the Islamic Republic’s authority with God’s rule—without a single word of protest from the Islamic world against these atrocities in Iran.

Since 1989, Ali Khamenei has been in power. For 37 years he has committed murder, oppression, bullying, and plundering. Most recently, he claimed that "God speaks through him." And yet, in all this time, not one Islamic cleric or Shiite authority—corrupt and opportunistic as they are—has criticized him. Thousands of Iranians have been executed, blinded in peaceful protests, tortured, imprisoned, and ruined—yet not one religious figure has written a single line of protest.

Not one Islamic religious leader ever issued a statement condemning Khamenei.

And now, today, out of fear of Israeli bullets, Khamenei hides like a sewer rat in an underground bunker. Trump and Netanyahu claim they know exactly where he is. On the sixth day of war between Israel and Iran, in the midst of weakness and confusion, Khamenei emerged from his bunker to tweet a cowardly and delusional challenge to Netanyahu and Trump:

"In the name of Haidar (Ali), the battle begins. Ali returns to Khaybar with his Zulfiqar."

In doing so, he compares himself to Ali, the fourth caliph—and in criminality, the comparison fits.

Since 1979, Iran has been hurled 1,400 years backward in time. That’s why today’s regime language is archaic and absurd. Shiite authority Hussein Nouri Hamedani declared:

"Any attack on Khamenei is an attack on the foundation of Islam and the soul of the Muslim nation and will provoke a crushing response from the faithful Iranian people."

One must ask: If a vile criminal like Khamenei is the foundation of Islam, why should anyone believe in such a religion? This tyrant has taken Iranian lives for 37 years. Why should Iranians mourn his death? What benefit has he brought to them in all these years?

Already, the regime’s propaganda machine and the Shiite clerical mafia are preparing for another farcical round of mourning and sanctification—unless, of course, Khamenei meets a fate other than that of Bin Laden or Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which would call into question the very laws of nature. But unlike them, Khamenei remains safely hidden in his bunker while ordinary, defenseless Iranians face starvation, lack of fuel, no internet, no electricity, and no water. Though Tehran has fallen and 23 provinces are under airstrikes, the world has now heard the delusional ravings of the aimless sewer rat—though he has no real status or legitimacy.

On one hand, the Shiite cleric seeks to spread chaos, crisis, and terrorism. On the other, through his so-called reformist president, he deceitfully calls for a ceasefire with Israel before a return to negotiations with Trump, while reigniting the Islamic propaganda engine.

But it’s too late. The fake rule of the Mahdi and the Shiite caliphate are breathing their last and will soon be dumped into the trash bin of history.

Let’s hope Khamenei receives the same fate as Ali, who after five years of bloodshed was struck down by a sword—just as Khomeini once bragged on video that Ali’s iron hands and the Zulfiqar sword would slice men into quarters with two blows. By Khamenei’s order, the regime’s propaganda machine and Shiite clerical establishment have begun their chants and sacralization again.

A mullah in Qom calls him "the embodiment of God’s light." Nasser Makarem Shirazi says that Khamenei is the guardian of Shiism and the Muslim Ummah and a pillar of their belief—and that no righteous Muslim can tolerate this threat.

One must ask: Why did those same "righteous Muslims" tolerate Khomeini’s insane, aggressive, terrorist fatwas when he screamed on pulpits like a madman? Why should a barbaric cleric be the guardian of anyone’s honor?

In these final moments of collapse, this Nazi-style religious regime still refers to the Iranian nation as "the Islamic Ummah." As long as Khamenei breathes, peace will never return to the Middle East or the world. Any mercy shown to him is a betrayal of humanity.

Now he clings only to the shouting matches of Friday prayers, stage-managing his supporters for street propaganda parades and showcasing the corpses of regime operatives recently eliminated by Israel’s army.

Like millions of Iranians, I hope this fake "Commander of the Faithful" ends up disgraced and annihilated—just like the other 144 so-called caliphs in 1,400 years of Islamic history. No god or "sign of God" (Ayatollah) supports terrorism. When news of Khamenei’s death arrives, no one will shed a tear. This crooked, vicious old man is neither holy nor sacred.

The screaming of the Shiite clerical mafia is not out of concern for the people but over the loss of power, wealth, and propaganda tools. They don’t care if, after this theocracy falls, only a scorched and plundered Iran remains.

The only benefit of the Islamic Republic is that it clearly exposed the true nature of religious despotism and the Shiite clerical octopus to the patriotic and free-minded Iranian people. It triggered cultural awakening in Iranian society—but the savage mullah is ending in humiliation.