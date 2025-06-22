A short while ago, IAF aircraft struck two F-5 fighter jets belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces at the Dezful Airport in Iran.



Additionally, in strikes that were conducted earlier this morning, eight launchers were neutralized, including six launchers ready to immediately launch missiles toward Israeli territory.



Yesterday, (Saturday), approximately 20 IAF fighter jets, struck dozens of military targets in Iran, following the precise direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate.



Among the targets struck were a military site containing components to produce explosive materials, weapons storage, and production facilities, and Iranian aerial defense systems.



Additionally, the IDF struck military infrastructure sites at the Isfahan airport, in order to prevent the Iranian Air Force’s use of the military infrastructure.





Footage of the strike on the F-5 fighter jets in Iran: IDF Spokesman

Footage from the strike on the launchers: IDF Spokesman