Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a Hebrew-language video on Friday in which he spoke about his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and explained why he chose him specifically.

Netanyahu noted that he has "been following Zini for years," and that the decisive moment leading to the decision was when he read the internal report written by Major General Zini six months before the October 7 attack, in which he warned of a real danger of a ground invasion by Hamas into the Gaza envelope.

"I heard him speak, and what made the biggest difference was when I read the report he wrote. He warned of the danger of a ground invasion. I deeply regretted that this report didn’t reach me," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister further added, "This wasn’t a one-off encounter. I know him, I’ve seen him in action. He has a sharp, honest, and clear mind. I think he will be an excellent Shin Bet chief."

