Maj. Gen. David Zini, who recently concluded his tenure as head of the IDF Training and Doctrine Command, delivered a heartfelt farewell speech at the "Alika" base in the Golan Heights, marking the end of his 33-year military career. In his address, Zini expressed gratitude for his service, acknowledged past shortcomings, and emphasized the importance of unity and understanding within Israeli society.

Reflecting on his years of service, Zini stated, "I conclude a long and significant period of service in the IDF with mixed emotions." He highlighted the privilege of contributing to the nation's defense and the collective efforts of countless individuals over generations.

Addressing his subordinates, Zini praised their contributions to the IDF's operational capabilities, particularly during the ongoing "Swords of Iron" campaign. He urged them to continue their work with humility and dedication, regardless of external recognition.

Zini also acknowledged the IDF's role in past failures, emphasizing the shared responsibility of military leaders in both successes and shortcomings. He called for introspection and accountability, stating, "We must not say, 'Our hands did not commit this wrong.'"

In his speech, Zini addressed societal divisions and the need for mutual understanding among diverse communities in Israel. He challenged the negative connotation of the term "messianic," asserting that visionary aspirations have historically driven the nation's founders and should continue to inspire unity and purpose.

Concluding his remarks, Zini expressed hope for a future grounded in truth and peace, invoking the words of Nehemiah: "The joy of the Lord is your strength." He encouraged continued dialogue and engagement across societal lines to foster a more cohesive and resilient nation.