IDF Chief of General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir met on Friday morning with MG David Zini, who was nominated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be appointed as Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director.

During the meeting, the Chief of Staff decided on MG Zini's retirement from military service in the upcoming days. The IDF noted that Zamir expressed his appreciation to MG Zini for his significant and lengthy service in combat roles.

The Chief of Staff reiterated that any discourse conducted by IDF soldiers with the political echelon must be approved by the Chief of General Staff.

Later, the IDF Spokespersons Unit clarified that MG Zini was not dismissed from the IDF. "In the meeting between the Chief of General Staff and MG David Zini this morning, his retirement from the IDF was finalized following his appointment as the head of the ISA. MG Zini is an appreciated and decorated officer."

Zamir, according to reports, was notified about the nomination only minutes before the Prime Minister's Office announcement and was not let in on the decision-making process.

On the other hand, those close to Zini say that the officer did apply for the position, but rather met the Prime Minister two weeks ago during a visit to the Tze'elim Base.

The Prime Minister's Office responded on Friday to criticism of the decision to nominate a new director, despite a directive from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara not to, and claims that the Prime Minister was in a conflict of interest. "The Prime Minister is responsible for the security of the state, even more so during a multi-front war. In the midst of the war, it would be incorrect to suffice with the appointment of an Acting Director of the Israeli Security Agency (ISA)," the statement claimed.

"A permanent director of the ISA must be appointed forthwith. This is a security requirement of the highest order, any delay harms the security of the state and the security of our soldiers," it added.

The Prime Minister's Office noted that Ronen Bar will step down on 15 June; "an orderly transition must be in place by then."

The statement explained that pursuant to law, the process of appointing MG Zini as Director of the ISA will be implemented in two stages: 1. The appointment will be submitted to the Grunis Committee on Senior Appointments, which evaluates integrity. 2. Following the committee's approval, the appointment will be submitted to the Government for approval.

The Prime Minister's Office clarified that the investigations regarding Qatar are being conducted by the ISA and Israel Police, under the supervision and oversight of the Attorney General. The ISA Director-designate has no influence whatsoever on this.

"However, in order to prevent idle talk about the investigations regarding Qatar, the Prime Minister reiterates that the ISA Director-designate will not be involved at all with these investigations," the noted

The Prime Minister's Office statement concluded: "To summarize, the ISA Director-designate will be appointed for the security of the state, pursuant to Article 3(a) of the ISA Law, which states that the head of the ISA, "shall be appointed by the Government upon the proposal of the Prime Minister."