ISA director nominee David Zini, head of the IDF Training and Drill Command and a member of the General Staff, offered a candid and painful assessment of the military’s failures during the October 7 Hamas attack, calling it "a crazy failure, greater than the Yom Kippur War."

Speaking during a meeting with residents of the Gaza region, where he fought alongside security forces on the day of the attack, Zini detailed the operational and strategic shortcomings that led to the disaster.

Zini, who rushed from his home in the Golan Heights to the front, emphasized that the IDF’s defense strategy was fundamentally flawed.

"It's not the number of soldiers, but the method of organization in defense," he said. "The system was built to respond, not to repel a raid or a large-scale surprise attack. That’s where the decision was made. Our failure was in not identifying the enemy’s method, that is the core of the collapse."

Rejecting conspiracy theories or claims of intentional negligence, Zini addressed the deep sense of disbelief felt by many Israelis.

"People ask, 'How could this happen?' Was this neglect? I understand the question," he said. "We’re an army with world-class intelligence. How did we not see what everyone else saw? But the easy answer — that a few people deliberately ignored the signs — isn’t the full picture. Failure doesn’t need malice. It can come from systemic blindness. An army must know how to detect even those who are trying to hide — and we failed in that basic military duty."

Zini elaborated on specific areas where the IDF fell short. "We allowed the enemy to entrench itself along our fence. We prioritized quiet over preemptive action. There are times when a state must launch a preventive war to eliminate a threat. We weren't ready for a wide-scale assault," he stated. "Border defense was built on warnings and deterrence — but between Shejaiya and Nahal Oz, the time gap doesn't allow for sufficient warning."

He also described the challenges faced by the Air Force on the day of the attack. "When the entire system relies on alerts and pre-designated readiness hours, there's a massive problem if the threat isn’t prepared for. You can’t just activate planes, bring mechanics, and load bombs in a hurry — and if bases are under fire, it delays everything. The Air Force arrived by around 9:30–10:00 a.m. with some of their aircraft, but much was not ready."

Concluding his remarks, Zini offered a heartfelt apology on behalf of the IDF.

"I want to express an apology on behalf of the Israel Defense Forces," he said. "I don’t believe there are words that can fully capture the depth of the apology we owe to Israeli society for this immense failure. We are committed to ensuring this never happens again — and to learning and implementing every lesson for years to come."