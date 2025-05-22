Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he has decided to nominate Major General David Zini to be appointed as the next director of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Zini has served in several operational and command positions in the IDF including a commando in the elite Sayeret Matkal, he commander of the Golani Brigade's 51st Battallion, the commander of the Egoz Unit, the commander of the Alexandroni Brigade, the founder of the Commando Brigade, the commander of the Education and Training Command, and the commander of the General Staff Corps.

In March 2023, Maj.-Gen. Zini prepared a report for the Head of the Gaza Division on evaluating the deployment of the division in a complex surprise event, with emphasis on surprise raids and marking weak points.

In the report's conclusions, Maj.-Gen. Zini wrote that in almost the entire sector, it would be possible to carry out surprise raids against our forces.

The Prime Minister informed IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir of his decision.

Netanyahu's decision comes despite Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's announcement that Netanyahu was in a conflict of interest and unable to proceed with the appointment of a new director.

The Attorney General criticized the decision, stating: "The Prime Minister acted contrary to legal guidance, there is serious concern that he acted while in a conflict of interest, and the appointment process is flawed," Baharav-Miara claimed."