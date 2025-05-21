Jason Kao, a former graphics reporter for Bloomberg News and a Columbia University alumnus, was arrested on May 7, 2025, during a protest at Columbia's Butler Library. The demonstration, organized by the Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) group, involved protesters occupying the library to demand the university's divestment from companies associated with Israel. The protest disrupted students preparing for final exams and resulted in the injury of two security guards. Kao was charged with criminal trespass and issued a desk appearance ticket.

Following the incident, Bloomberg confirmed that Kao is no longer employed by the company, though it did not specify whether he resigned or was terminated.

The protest at Butler Library was part of a series of anti-Israel demonstrations on university campuses across the United States, sparked by the October 7 massacre and Israel's response. At Columbia, the protesters renamed the library "Basel Al-Araj Popular University" in honor of a Palestinian ARab activist. The university's acting president, Claire Shipman, condemned the occupation and called in the New York Police Department to restore order. In total, 81 individuals were arrested during the incident.

Kao previously worked for the New York Times, also as a graphics reporter. He frequently posted about Israel and Gaza on his X account.