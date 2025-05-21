פעילות כוחות צה"ל בעזה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops, based on IDF and ISA intelligence, are continuing operational activity against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminating terrorists as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots.

During operational activity, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Mohammad Shahin, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas' East Jabaliya Battalion.

Shahin was one of the terrorists who infiltrated into Israel and participated in the brutal October 7th massacre.

Over the past day, the IAF struck over 115 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. The targets included launchers, military structures, tunnels, terrorist cells, and additional terrorist infrastructure sites.

Simultaneously, the Israeli Navy, in cooperation with ground troops, conducted strikes on terror targets in northern Gaza.