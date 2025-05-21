The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced their intention to demolish the home of Samer Mohammed Ahmed Hussein, the terrorist who opened fire on an Israeli bus at the Gitti Avisar Junction, near Ariel in Samaria on November 29, 2024.

The attack resulted in injuries to ten Israeli civilians, three of whom were seriously wounded and four soldiers.

Hussein, a 46-year-old resident of Einabus near Nablus was neutralized at the scene by IDF forces.

The Gitti Avisar Junction, located west of Nablus, has been a site of previous attacks, underscoring the ongoing security challenges in the region.The IDF has been demolishing homes of terrorists responsible for attacks against Israeli civilians and security personnel in Samaria, as part of their ongoing counterterror operations.

The IDF's authority to carry out such demolitions is grounded in regulations that permit the military to demolish homes of individuals involved in terrorist activities as a deterrent measure. The Israeli Supreme Court has upheld this practice, emphasizing its role in preventing future attacks.

Critics argue that home demolitions constitute collective punishment and may violate international law. However, Israeli officials maintain that these measures are essential for national security and serve as a significant deterrent against terrorism.

As the situation evolves, the IDF remains vigilant, employing a combination of intelligence, targeted operations, and legal measures to combat terrorism in the region.