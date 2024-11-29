At least three people have reportedly been wounded in a suspected terrorist shooting attack on Highway 5 in Samaria Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the terrorist opened fire on a bus, wounding several people on board. The shooter has been neutralized.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that medical teams called to the scene of the attack treated three wounded people - two of whom were struck by gunfire and one by broken glass.

Significant security forces have been summoned to the scene.