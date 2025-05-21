As nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States face increasing uncertainty, Iranian officials have voiced concerns over Tehran's lack of a contingency strategy should talks collapse.

According to a Reuters report, internal divisions and external pressures — particularly the limited support available from China and Russia — have left Iran without a clear path forward if discussions break down.

Despite signals from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissing US demands as excessive, officials cited by Reuters warned that without sanctions relief, Iran’s economy cannot recover. While there is speculation that Tehran may lean on its alliances with Beijing and Moscow, analysts suggest such a pivot may offer little more than symbolic support amid global instability.

Reuters noted that major sticking points remain, including enriched uranium stockpiles and Iran's missile program.

The report also underscored that any potential deal would likely require concrete steps from both sides before the expiration of the current UN resolution this October.