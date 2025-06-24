IDF spokesman Effie Defrin gave a briefing on Tuesday morning following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

"Following the directive of the political echelon, the ceasefire came into effect this morning. As of now, I can say that the IDF has fully met all the objectives defined in Operation Rising Lion."

"The Chief of the General Staff instructed the IDF to maintain a high level of alert and readiness to deliver a powerful response to any violation of the ceasefire. This includes an emphasis on maintaining high operational pressure and readiness across all fronts and along all borders."

He confirmed that Israel had completed several attacks before the ceasefire took effect. "Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck dozens of military targets in Tehran throughout the night, deploying more than one hundred munitions. In the strikes, we once again hit the SPND headquarters building, which is used for the development of technologies and weapons systems for the Iranian regime."

"Additionally, we inflicted repeated and severe damage to the manufacturing infrastructure in Tehran."

"In western Iran, this morning we identified preparations for a missile barrage toward Israeli territory and operated to thwart and disrupt the threat. We struck eight launchers that were ready for immediate firing."

"Even at this moment, the Israeli Air Force is maintaining aerial readiness for threat removal and rapid offensive actions."

Iran likewise attacked before the ceasefire began. "Before the ceasefire came into effect this morning, about twenty missiles were fired from Iran toward various locations across the country, most of which were intercepted."

"IDF Home Front Command teams, rescue forces, and security personnel are currently on the ground, providing a response in the impact areas."

"Unfortunately, there are fatalities and wounded at the impact site in Be’er Sheva. Several individuals were rescued alive."

"IDF Home Front Command, rescue forces and security forces continue to search the area."

"The Chief of the General Staff and the entire IDF share in the grief of the families. I send my condolences to the families of the fallen and wish for a full recovery for the wounded."

Israel is maintaining a high degree of alert despite the agreement. "I emphasize, at this stage, there is no change in the Home Front Command's directives. The instructions must still be followed, there is still danger."

"The entire IDF, across its commands and branches, will continue to maintain a high level of preparedness and alertness."