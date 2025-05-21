A senior official in the Hamas terrorist organization stated on Tuesday that the Israeli negotiating delegation in Doha, the capital of Qatar, has not held any talks with Qatari and Egyptian mediators regarding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

In a conversation with the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, the Hamas official claimed that "the negotiations are frozen due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to move toward an agreement on a ceasefire."

The official further claimed, "Hamas has shown great flexibility regarding proposals for the release of living and deceased Israeli hostages if Israel commits to ending the war."

Meanwhile, Hamas issued a statement claiming that the Israeli delegation to Qatar was not authorized to reach an agreement, and that Netanyahu sent it "to deceive international public opinion."

The Hamas statement noted that "Netanyahu’s statements regarding the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip are an attempt to throw sand in the eyes and deceive the international community, as the few trucks that entered did not transfer their cargo to any international entity."