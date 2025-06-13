The Hamas terror organization, which for years has received military and financial support from Iran, issued a statement Friday expressing solidarity with Iran in light of Israeli Air Force strikes on several military targets across the country.

Hamas declared that “the Zionist aggression against Iran is a dangerous development, illustrating the critical nature of the confrontation with the central enemy of the [Islamic] nation. It is imperative to adopt a unified stance that will deter the occupation and put an end to its crimes.”

According to Hamas, the widespread attack on Iran reflects what it called the Netanyahu government's “extremist” determination to drag the region into open war in pursuit of its “Talmudic vision” and efforts to establish regional hegemony.

The terror organization further claimed that the Israeli “aggression” constitutes a blatant violation of international conventions, reaffirming what it called the existential threat posed by the Zionist enterprise not only to “Palestine” but to the entire region.

The statement asserted that Iran is now paying the price for its support of “Palestine,” and urged the Islamic nation to stand united in backing the regime.

“The Zionist entity is the main enemy of the [Islamic] nation,” Hamas stated, adding that the confrontation against it is a decisive battle that demands unity in order to stop its crimes and expansionist agenda.