Police are investigating two incidents Tuesday involving suspicious powder-filled envelopes sent to government ministers within a few hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, an envelope containing an unknown powder was received at the Knesset office of Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli. In accordance with protocol, Knesset security alerted the Israel Police and transferred the envelope for examination.

Earlier, Knesset security was called to the office of Health Minister Uriel Busso, who also received a similar envelope. The police were involved in this case as well.

For Minister Busso, this marks the fourth time he has received such an envelope. In April, a similar package was sent for testing at the Biological Institute, and an investigation was opened.

About a year ago, a comparable envelope arrived at Busso’s office. He was examined by a paramedic at the Knesset and found to be symptom-free. His office was closed until testing concluded. Six months prior to that, another similar envelope was received, again prompting a temporary closure of the office.