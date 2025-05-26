The office of coalition whip MK Ofir Katz on Monday morning reported that he received a suspicious envelope at his office containing a white powder and a threatening letter that included his family members' personal information.

The threat letter stated: "We will locate one of your family members whom we will succeed in harming without being detected. In the first stage, we target one of them, your spouse or one of your children, who will be harmed though they are innocent, just as happened to the 1,400 victims of October 7."

Last week, police investigated two incidents involving suspicious powder-filled envelopes sent to government ministers within a few hours.

In one incident, an envelope containing an unknown powder was received at the Knesset office of Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malkieli. In accordance with protocol, Knesset security alerted the Israel Police and transferred the envelope for examination.

Earlier, Knesset security was called to the office of Health Minister Uriel Busso, who also received a similar envelope. The police were involved in this case as well.