Security forces in Portugal were called on Wednesday night to the Israeli Embassy in Lisbon, after an envelope containing suspicious substance was delivered there.

A team of police officers and forensics specializing in bomb disposal came to the building and examined the envelope that had been delivered by mail from France and contained a black unidentified substance.

The local police reported that an examination of the envelope revealed that it contained a threat letter connected to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

The embassy put out an official statement: "The Israeli embassy received an envelope with suspicious material. The local security forces were called in. All embassy employees are safe."