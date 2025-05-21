After experiencing a tragedy, a person will likely relive the event in their mind, imagining it occurring again.

After the Weinberg family lost their mother last year, it was deemed ‘normal’ that the youngest of the seven children, only three years old, started asking if Abba is also going to go ‘up’ and never come back. However, when Abba actually received a terrible diagnosis later in the year, the children began to relive their worst nightmare.

Unlike Imma, who was sick for over two years, Abba’s disease is very aggressive, and only a few months after his diagnosis, is already in hospice care. His mother has taken in the children, and has reached a point of emotional and financial collapse as she cares for her grandchildren while watching her son die.

Mr. Weinberg is grateful that his children are living with family. His previous work as a computer technician earned a modest living for his family, but now, they have nothing. Financially, the children have become the responsibility of the Jewish Community. Please donate generously, so these orphaned children do not suffer from poverty or deprivation after all they have been through.

