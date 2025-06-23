Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, has initiated an international campaign calling for the Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump for their decisive actions in halting the Iranian nuclear program.

The campaign comes after the dramatic actions by the US and Israel in destroying Iran’s nuclear weapons development facilities, and following Operations Rising Lion and Midnight Hammer, which led to the destruction of much of Iran's military and nuclear capabilities. Iran had posed a threat to the stability of the Middle East and the world, with a focus on Israel.

As part of the campaign, support signs will be placed in Israel, the US, and Europe with financial support from the Friends of Samaria in Israel and the US. One prominent location for the sign will be at the Trump Lookout at the Gutnik Center in Peduel, Samaria.

A few months ago, Dagan announced that the Israel Lookout in Peduel, Samaria, would be renamed after Donald Trump. President Trump himself shared this announcement on his personal social media page, Truth Social.

The signs will read in English: "Trump and Netanyahu: The Shomron nominates you for a Nobel Prize."

יוסי דגן עם ידידי השומרון בארה"ב צילום: דוברות השומרון

דגן מציין כי פריצת הדרך ההיסטורית ביחסים בין ישראל למדינות ערב, יחד עם הגישה הבלתי מתפשרת כלפי מעשי הטרור והמלחמה של איראן, מבטאת שינוי מהותי ועמוק באזור, וכי יש להכיר בתרומתם של שני המנהיגים לכך.

"אני קורא לכולם, גם מימין וגם משמאל, להתאחד סביב ההכרה בהישג האדיר הזה שהביאו שני המנהיגים האדירים הללו. טראמפ ונתניהו פועלים בנחישות ובאומץ להתמודדות חזיתית עם האיום הגדול ביותר על יציבות המזרח התיכון והעולם המערבי כולו - איראן חמושה בנשק גרעיני".

דגן המשיך, "זה הדבר היחיד שיכול להביא את השלום ולייצר מזרח תיכון חדש אבל הפעם באמת. עוד אמר דגן: נתניהו הוא הראש והוא האחראי לשינוי ההיסטורי שמתחולל כאן- אתם, טראמפ ונתניהו האחראים לשינוי הדרמטי במערך הכוחות במזרח התיכון שנותן סיכוי לשלום אמיתי באיזור. יש להוקיר את תעוזתם ואת חזונם שהביאו לשיתופי פעולה חסרי תקדים ולתקווה חדשה במזרח התיכון, שאינו מושתת על כניעה לטרור ולאלימות, אלא על אינטרסים משותפים. שלום אמת, ובלימת האיום החמור המסכן את שלום העולם - של איראן החמושה בנשק גרעיני. כל עמי האזור והעולם תומכים במעשיהם הנועזים של המנהיגים האדירים הללו בנימין נתניהו ודונלד טראמפ. ואת הדבר הזה יש להכיר ולהוקיר".