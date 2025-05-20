Daniel Rosenhas been a recognized opinion leader since his early college days, when he co-founded Torchpac, a pro-Israel advocacy group at New York University. Daniel is currently the co- chairman and co-founder of Emissary an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism on social media. To Contact him email at [email protected]”

In recent months, the Middle East has felt like a page turning book —not knowing what lies ahead on the next page. Alliances, threats, and declarations changing with dizzying speed. From Gaza and Tehran to Riyadh and Doha, from Washington to Jerusalem, the headlines come fast and furious.

But underneath the noise, and sometimes hidden from the general public, a larger, more connected strategy is emerging. A potential realignment of the Middle East, one in which Israel’s security may be quietly benefiting from what seems, on the surface, like American contradiction.

On the surface an anxiety-ridden scene unfolds where it is hard to interpret the age old question: “is this good or bad for the Jews”. The U.S. has lavished praise on Qatar — a nation that bankrolls Hamas, shelters its leadership, and funds American universities that have become hotbeds of anti-Israel sentiment. The same Qatar that owns Al Jazeera, a media empire hostile to Israel and often to the West.

Unimaginably, Syria is being offered sanctions relief and the new leader, formerly wanted terrorist Ahmed Al Shara, was bestowed the honor of meeting President Trump. AL Shara. Not 10 months ago he had a US bounty of $10 million on his head.

One can reasonably ask whether we are witnessing American naïveté — or something else entirely. From one lens it may seem like President Trump is consorting with the enemy, but from a different lens a deeper strategy is at play — one Israel could never pull off alone.

As people try to make sense of his continued praise for Gulf autocrats or dictators like Putin —they may be missing the point, which is to create relationships which in turn create leverage. President Trump praises flawed leaders, not because he’s blind to their records, but because he knows honey attracts more flies than vinegar. Charm is the currency he uses to build relationships — and, crucially, to secure interconnectivity. It is easy to say no to an enemy and very hard to say no to a friend.

Trump’s efforts may be creating the very conditions Israel needs to ultimately achieve peace. If Arab nations are brought into alignment with the U.S. — through deals, flattery, and economic incentives — they will inevitably find themselves closer to Israel either through shared interests or simply as a by-product. Peace with Syria, Lebanon, and the Gulf States isn’t just a pipe dream in this framework; it’s a likely outcome.

Trump is doing what is good for human society in promoting peace, and by doing so, he benefits Israel as well. He is creating a “what’s good for you is good for me” ecosystem in which cooperation with the U.S. means, by default, cooperation with Israel — now or in the near future.

Such a shift would isolate the Palestinian Arab leadership — not through military action, but through a lack of places to draw support to continue their “resistance”. Resistance only works when someone funds it and legitimizes it. Imagine a world where Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Morocco, Oman, Sudan Libya, Bahrain, and more are all at peace with Israel.

While all this may sound too good to be true, it is not a dream but rather a realistic aspiration based on events as they are unfolding today. The world has witnessed the decimation of the Iranian Shia axis of resistance concurrently with the conciliatory ascension of the rest of the Arab world.

To be fair to this conversation and fair to President Donald Trump’s efforts, he has a track record of results and deserves the benefit of the doubt. His previous administration orchestrated the Abraham Accords, brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Arab nations, relocated the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal while launching a maximum pressure campaign on Tehran. These were not symbolic overtures; they were substantive achievements. He upended the conventional wisdom and did things that “could not be done”.

It is no doubt difficult to watch President Trump embrace certain characters and speak highly of them but the bigger picture must be considered. As President Reagan once said, “Trust, but verify.”

If the strategy succeeds, it could remake the region and change the rules of the game for generations to come.