Speaking at the Jerusalem Conference in New York City on Sunday, National Unity Party Chairman Benny Gantz issued a powerful and urgent call for unity, both in confronting Israel’s enemies and in strengthening bonds with the global Jewish diaspora.

Gantz began by honoring New York Mayor Eric Adams and the city’s unwavering support for Israel, following the Celebrate Israel Parade which took place in the city earlier in the day, “The fact that Israel is marching all over this place is very meaningful. So thank you, Mayor Adams, and thank you to the people of New York.”

In his remarks, Gantz focused first and foremost on the hostages still held by Hamas. “Today marks 590 days. 590 days since the most murderous day in Jewish history after the Holocaust…58 of our brothers and sisters are still held captive in the hands of the monsters of Hamas.”

Gantz praised the recent release of American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, emphasizing, “His freedom was made possible only through the efforts of President Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.” But, he warned, “We cannot and must not stop there… Bring them home now.”

The former Defense Minister underscored the longevity and gravity of the current conflict. “Our fight with Hamas is far from being over. It will endure for years… whether it takes a year, five years, or even a decade. This is a long campaign requiring determination and time — time that the hostages simply do not have.”

Gantz was clear that any military efforts must serve one primary goal: “The ongoing expansion of military effort in Gaza is important, but it must unwaveringly serve the war's objectives, and first and foremost, among them, bringing the hostages back home.”

Shifting from the battlefield to the geopolitical arena, Gantz emphasized that even amid tragedy, a regional realignment is underway. “October 7th marked a tragedy we will not forget. But it also triggered a regional transformation we cannot miss.”

He highlighted President Trump’s recent involvement as a potential catalyst for expanding the Abraham Accords, which he called “a regional game-changer, especially against the fundamentalist Iran regime and its axis.” Gantz also voiced strong support for Trump’s voluntary migration plan for Gaza, urging: “The State of Israel and the nations willing to receive Gazan civilians must act to promote this plan… No more hesitation.”

Turning to the Jewish world outside Israel, Gantz said, “October 7th also highlighted another opportunity — the chance to strengthen Israel's relation with the Jewish diaspora.” He noted the diverse and courageous support Jewish communities have provided since the war began, from joining the IDF to funding the war effort.

“Israel must designate strengthening the bonds with the diaspora as a national objective,” he declared, directly addressing Jews abroad: “Israel will remain committed to strengthening the ties between our people and our land.”

“These are historic times,” Gantz concluded. “To overcome them, we must stand together — not in uniformity, but in unity.”