Hadas Hershkowitz, widow of Lt. Col. (Res.) Yossi Hershkowitz z”l, a commander, educator, and father of five, spoke at the Jerusalem Conference in New York about Yossi, the man, his mission, and the legacy he left behind.

“The video we saw — that’s Yossi,” Hadas said. “Just days before entering Gaza, he thought of his students and filmed an educational message for them. Even in the heart of disaster, he chose to speak about hope, responsibility, and healing.”

Yossi, 44 at the time of his death, chose to join the reserves alongside his comrades:

“He was a school principal, a father of five, but he told me: ‘I’m thinking about my grandparents who survived the Holocaust and dreamed of a Jewish state — now it’s my turn to fight for them.’ He felt we were living through a historic moment.”

Hadas shared memories of the four years the family spent in New York, where Yossi taught at the SAR Academy: “The community became our family. It was a life-changing period. We got to know Diaspora Jewry deeply — and Yossi understood how great his mission really was.”

Speaking about the kind of person Yossi was, she said: “He was both strict and funny. A commander and an educator who knew how to give a hug. A rare combination of sensitivity, values, humor, and endless dedication.”

Since his death, the family has worked to continue his legacy in many ways: “Yossi started dozens of projects. He had so many dreams he didn’t get to fulfill — and now we feel the responsibility to carry them forward. We try to keep educating, through him.”

One way they are doing that is through a new song Yossi wrote and composed with another officer just days before entering Gaza: "He sang to himself the words of ‘Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death’ — and found strength in them. Now we invite you to take this song, sing it, and spread it. It’s part of Yossi’s light.”

Hadas concluded through tears: “We are trying to learn how to live with Yossi — without him. We hope each of you takes something from him, even something small, to help spread his light in the world. That’s our mission now.”