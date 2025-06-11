So many things to write about. So few column inches available.

Where to begin? Will the Haredi parties do a Lemming and all jump over a cliff together? By the time this appears, you may know the answer. I don’t yet. Or, perhaps, just as Trump wants to make his tax cuts permanent in America, the political analysts of Degel HaTorah, Agudat Yisrael, and Shas have determined that the Israeli government will more likely support Torah study exemptions and Haredi values if a government of Smotrich, Ben Gvir, Edelstein, and Netanyahu is replaced by such leading Haredi advocates as Lapid, hobbyist Yair Golan, Reb Avigdor Liberman, and the most reverend Gilad Kariv.

Where to begin? Celebrate the arrival of Javier Milei, the only world leader and head of government (Israel included) who “gets” what Israel is? Or celebrate the really sweet Zambia stuff going on, where their foreign minister does what most American Secretaries of State never would have done: visits Shiloh in Jewish-liberated Samaria, looks around, and says this is the land that the Bible says G-d gave the Jewish people?

Celebrate the news that Israel finally is getting serious about the Houthis in Yemen by bringing in the too-underrated navy — what a week they have had! — to blow parts of Yemen into smithereens?

Or comment on the antisemitic cabal of left-tilting useful idiots like Canada and European governments like France, England, Spain, and Ireland? (The latter is especially hard for me because — besides Ishai Ribo, Omer Adam, Ben Ayoun, and Shlomo Carlebach — I have a thing for Irish music.)

Where to begin? The Los Angeles riots in my “backyard”? (OK, actually two hours away.) The Trump-Musk divorce and possible reconciliation? Ukraine drones, Putin drones, and Israel’s new lasers that can knock them all out? American colleges, where the end of Spring term has left the Jew-haters with nothing to hate and destroy on campus, so they go off to riot in San Francisco for the summer?

So much. So, so much to write about. But I settle on one inevitable topic because it lends an opportunity to head my quasi-weekly opinion piece with a really nifty title: Persona Non Greta (Arutz Sheva agrees- it's really nifty).

Really, Greta Thunberg offered comedy on the high seas, sort of a variation on Gilligan’s Island:

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale,

A tale of a fateful trip,

That started from Sicily,

Aboard this tiny ship, aboard this selfie ship.



The mate was an actor from Game of Thrones,

Who had acted in a TV War.

Twelve passengers sailed with Selfie Phones

To drop off three boxes or four, three boxes or four.



The Zionists played their Throne Games.

Some spoiled food was tossed.

If not for the sneer on Greta’s face,

The hummus would be lost, the Madleen would be lost.



The ship was bound with Gaza foods

To a Dirt Hole that’s been cursed.

With enough to feed ten Hamas dudes

If the crew hadn’t eaten it first.

With an Activist,

An Actor, too,

A journalist from Al Jazeera,

A Climate Star,

The professor and Rima Hassan . . .

Greta even wore the same hat as Gilligan. The fool — and she always has been a fool — pre-filmed a cry to humanity to rescue her from being “kidnapped” by Israel. The reality is that, except for imbeciles and numbskulls who populate the American Democrats and the European Left, not a soul in the world bought her narrative that Israel had “kidnapped” her when they shut down her selfie canoe. She and her 11 attention-starved cohort had imagined they would “save Gaza” by sailing half the world to bring enough food to feed an Arab family of four. Looks like that family will have to starve — not. No Arab in Gaza believed that food would reach them or that, if it had reached, it would have fed a Gazan family. Or would not have spoiled in the Gaza heat by the time it arrived.

Of course Israel maintains a blockade of the Gaza Strip to stop Iran from smuggling missiles, rockets, and worse into Hamas hands. Of course there is a blockade. Maybe ten years ago, it would have taken more time and explaining to clarify why Israel was blockading the Gaza Strip. But now? Even Israel haters get it: of course they blockade arms shipments in. Of course, any food shipment first has to go through a meticulous inspection for weapons hidden amid food cans. Israel is not going to relax her arms blockade so that an angry, snot-nosed European girl can pierce through to deliver a half-dozen spoiled egg salad sandwiches and some hummus to Hamas.

So the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) peaceably stopped her selfie boat, took her into Zionist custody, and made the spoiled little child sit in after-school detention for an hour, almost getting her to watch a video filmed by the Hamas murderers and rapists themselves as they raped Israeli women, put their babies into ovens, and executed real kidnappings. Hamas filmed it all, and Israel wanted Greta to watch, but she and her cohorts refused.

My only criticism of the IDF performance and the political handling is that news reports relate that she refused to watch the Hamas Torture film. I maintain that the more proper Israeli behavior demanded that the IDF not allow her to leave Israeli custody until she had seen the film. Force her to watch, or bombard her ears for hours with the sounds emanating from that film: the piercing screams, the horrors.

To be sure, it is doubtful that Greta’s views would change after seeing the film. Perhaps the film even would impel her, going forward, to advocate cutting off other women’s body parts, too — all women except for herself — and to advocate the baking of all children . . . also except for herself. No way to know. But the movie should have been forced on her. Let the ICC convict the filmmakers of war crimes.

It has been inspiring to watch Israel play the unprecedented role of the first adult in Greta Thunberg's life ever to tell her “No.” For that alone, Israel may be deemed a “Light Unto the Nations.” And it is a thrill to see, in real-time, the end of her climate days. The world is now in a new climate. People are sick of her. Sick of paper straws. They are sick of Greta Thunberg and her antics and a morally corrupt mass media that makes her into a Mother Theresa. By now, a great many Americans would be delighted if someone — anyone — truly would kidnap her . . . and then just dump her freely into the Gaza Strip along with her two dozen spoiled egg salad sandwiches or moldy Hummus for Hamas and see what her future holds.

This is the world in which we Jews live. But, with patience, we have watched her disgrace herself in the eyes of the people who do matter: American Republicans who dominate the U.S. government and a suitable handful of Democrats who get what needs to be got. From Donald Trump to Pete Hegseth to Marco Rubio to Kristi Noem to Mike Huckabee, the people who matter most got to see Greta Thunberg make a fool of herself and, along with doing so, put the lie to her Climate Fiction.

For those who stood and cheered her at the United Nations and perhaps hugged a tree on their way out, she helped them all realize they all were — and remain — fools, adulating a child with serious issues — not political issues, but...uh . . . a child with issues.

What now remains is for Jewish leftists to learn from the Thunberg Fiasco. (As if . . .) It remains impossible to process how so many Jews in America — nowhere else, really — are so beholden to liberalism and liberal government. Yes, there are such Jews everywhere, the ones who self-hate as a hobby, but only in America has the non-Orthodox majority remained blind to the world’s change in the past half century. Israel’s best friends used to be many liberals, and the conservatives were mixed. But smart people remain open to change and recognize that times change and ideas evolve. Fools cannot adapt.

Today, Israel’s friends - and by transfer, the Jews' - primarily are the conservatives: the American Republicans, Pierre Polievre of Canada, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage of England, Viktor Orbach of Hungary, Javier Milei of Argentina, and so many more on the right. Israel’s worst enemies are the left-of-center American Democrats, Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney of Canada, Emanuel Macron of France, Keir Starmer and David Lammy of England, and the other liberal and socialist countries of Europe, South America, and Africa. It just is so clear, so simple to see, so impossible to miss. Even Marie Le Pen now is miles ahead of Emanuel Macron. Forget their names, political affiliations, and pasts. Grow up and adapt to a new world: Watch with your own eyes and listen with your own ears: Marie Le Pen versus Macron.

It is the Climate Change movement that, without even trying, breeds international Jew hate. Even worse are the associations of homosexuals everywhere who ban Jews — and the even worse thought that some Jews actually would want to identify with the “Queers” in the first place. Even as it is insane that the “Queers” identify with Islam, which basically consigns them to horrible deaths just for existing.

So much, so crazy. “Queers.” Weirdos. Democrats like Schumer who will not dissociate from Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ocasio, and The Squad. Jews like the suicidal lemmings: George Soros, Ben Cohen (not the JNS writer) and Jerry Siegel of Ben & Jerry’s, Peter Beinart, J Street, and Bernie Sanders. So many Persona Non Gretas out there.

Adapted by the writer for Arutz Sheva from a version of this article that first appeared here in The American Spectator.

Subscribe to Rav Fischer’s YouTube channel here at bit.ly/3REFTbk and follow him on X (Twitter) at @DovFischerRabbi to find his latest classes, interviews, speeches, and observations.

To attend any of his three weekly Zoom classes — Sundays on the past week’s events impacting Israel and world Jewry, and Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Tanakh (Bible) and Jewish law — send a request to [email protected]

Watch Rav Fischer’s latest 10-minute messages: (i) “There is No Palestine” (here); (ii) “Jewish Campus Students Need to Stop Whining” (here); and (iii) “6 Divine Miracles by Which Trump Defeated Harris” (here)