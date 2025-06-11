On Wednesday, approximately 800 dunams were officially declared state land within the area of Malachei Hashalom, a young town located in the Binyamin Regional Council.

The declaration is part of a broader government initiative to support and expand Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria.

Malachei Hashalom was established two years ago following a cabinet decision under a program to create 50 new towns in the region, an initiative led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to government officials, the move is intended to strengthen territorial continuity between towns, enhance security, and reinforce the government's town policy by establishing new communities on the ground.

The town was founded by Eliav Libi, whose son David was recently killed during a civlian engineering contract in Gaza. Following David's death, a cemetery was established within hours in the community in a coordinated legal and logistical effort.

Last week, David’s friends placed the damaged excavator involved in the fatal incident near his grave in Malachei Hashalom. The equipment had been impacted by the explosion that led to his death.