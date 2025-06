The IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday that the body of Yair Yaakov, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists and taken captive in Gaza, has been recovered. 54 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, 20 of them are thought to be alive.

Yair (Yaya) Yaakov was murdered in the October 7th Massacre. His partner and two sons, Or and Yagil, were abducted and released as part of the November 2023 hostage deal. Yair worked at the Kibbutz Alumim garage.