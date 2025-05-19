השהה נגן

Gilad Erdan, President of World Magen David Adom and former Israeli Ambassador to the UN and the US, spoke at the Besheva Jerusalem Conference in New York and harshly criticized UN institutions, their treatment of Israel, and US policy toward Iran.

“The UN has become a weapon in the hands of enemy states,” said Erdan. “More than half of the organization’s member states are not democracies. Israel takes all the fire — while Iran and other dictatorships stand on the sidelines and laugh.”

Erdan called for decisive action against UN institutions: “Now is the time to convince President Trump to do what he did with UNRWA — kick the UN out of New York and cancel US funding to this organization.”

He then directly criticized President Trump: “Trump is making two serious mistakes: First, negotiating with Iran instead of attacking it. Iran won’t be stopped with words — it must be struck. Second — accepting a plane as a gift from a terror-supporting country. It’s incomprehensible.”

Referring to his role as President of World Magen David Adom, Erdan shared: “The day after October 7th, I received hundreds of messages from Jewish communities around the world — all asking how they could help. Donations of equipment, fundraising, campaigns — we saw an overwhelming mobilization, because everyone understood that this time it affects us all. It was a moment when we saw the Jewish people everywhere rise up in solidarity.

“That’s MDA’s mission — not just to save lives on the ground, but to connect Israel with the Diaspora around the value of unity.”

Erdan concluded with sharp words: “If we want a free world, we cannot let dictatorships run the board.”