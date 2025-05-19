In an emotional centerpiece of this week’s Jerusalem Conference in New York, the Ministry of Heritage unveiled a groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) exhibit that transports viewers into the heart of the events of October 7th. Through specially designed VR glasses, attendees experienced a deeply personal and immersive journey through tragedy, heroism, and resilience.

Thousands of members of the New York Jewish community waited in long lines to wear the glasses, many emerging with tears in their eyes. The installation, which documents both the horrors of the Hamas terror attack and the extraordinary bravery shown by Israelis, left a profound impact on visitors.

Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu, who spearheaded the project, emphasized the importance of presenting the Israeli story in a way that transcends traditional advocacy. “It is important that the world sees not only the tragedy but also the Israeli spirit that continues to move forward and hope despite everything,” said Eliyahu. “These glasses allow every person to connect to a real moment of what happened, and to understand the depth of the pain but also the strength of our people. It is an emotional bridge that connects Israel to the Diaspora in a way that was not possible before."

The project was developed in cooperation with the government tourism company, which contributed critical logistical and production support, marking a significant national effort to tell Israel’s story on the global stage using cutting-edge technology.

Among the high-profile figures who experienced the VR journey was former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who described it as “a very important initiative that shows the events in the most reliable way and provides important advocacy for the State of Israel.”

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon was also moved by the experience. “This is a powerful tool that manages to convey the Israeli story in a way that words cannot describe,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Ministry of Heritage Director-General Itay Granek joined international diplomats in the annual pro-Israel solidarity march in Manhattan, highlighting global support for Israel during this time of ongoing challenge.

The VR initiative forms part of a broader effort by the Ministry to strengthen the bond between Israel and Diaspora Jewry through innovative storytelling and shared memory.