The Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, is set to arrive in Israel this week for his first visit in ten years.

The Rebbe will travel on a special charter flight, accompanied by thousands of Hasidim from the United States and other countries.

The visit will include several key events, such as the inauguration of a new girls' educational facility in Bnei Brak and a ceremony related to the construction of the Hasidic compound in Jerusalem.

The highlight of the trip will be a special Shabbat in Meron, where thousands of followers from Israel and abroad are expected to gather. Organizers have begun extensive preparations and have pre-booked over 80% of the available apartments and guesthouses in Meron to prevent price hikes and logistical disruptions.

In a letter to followers, organizers urged Hasidim not to make independent lodging arrangements and to leave all coordination to the official planning team.