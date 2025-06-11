Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum
Rabbi Aharon TeitelbaumFlash 90

The Satmar Rebbe, Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum, is set to arrive in Israel this week for his first visit in ten years.

The Rebbe will travel on a special charter flight, accompanied by thousands of Hasidim from the United States and other countries.

The visit will include several key events, such as the inauguration of a new girls' educational facility in Bnei Brak and a ceremony related to the construction of the Hasidic compound in Jerusalem.

The highlight of the trip will be a special Shabbat in Meron, where thousands of followers from Israel and abroad are expected to gather. Organizers have begun extensive preparations and have pre-booked over 80% of the available apartments and guesthouses in Meron to prevent price hikes and logistical disruptions.

In a letter to followers, organizers urged Hasidim not to make independent lodging arrangements and to leave all coordination to the official planning team.

Related articles: