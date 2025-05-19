The White House on Sunday denied reports in Israeli media that Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Israel this week.

“Media reports that the vice president will visit Israel are false,” said a White House official, adding that Vance will return to Washington on Monday.

“While the Secret Service has engaged in contingency planning for the addition of several potential countries, no additional visits were at any point decided upon, and logistical constraints have precluded an extension of his travel beyond Rome,” the official added.

Earlier on Sunday, Channel 12 News’ Amit Segal reported that Vance would arrive in Israel on Tuesday.

The report stated that Israeli officials view Vance's visit as a reaffirmation of the robust and stable relationship between the United States and Israel after President Donald Trump did not include Israel in his trip to the region last week.

The report further said that the White House is reportedly in advanced stages of coordinating meetings between Vance and senior Israeli government officials.

While Trump did not visit Israel last week, he denied there are tensions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Fox News interview.

“No, look, he’s got a tough situation. You have to remember, there was October 7 that everyone forgets. It was one of the most violent days in the history of the world, not the Middle East, the world, when you look at the tapes,” Trump said.

Regarding Netanyahu's personal approach to the war, Trump commented, "He's an angry man, who has been hurt badly by the war, but he's fought hard and bravely."