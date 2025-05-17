U.S. President Donald Trump gave a wide-ranging and provocative interview on Fox News, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his recent visit to Gulf countries, sharply criticizing President Biden’s Middle East policies, and laying out his vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

When asked if he was frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump replied,“No, look, he’s got a tough situation. You have to remember, there was October 7 that everyone forgets. It was one of the most violent days in the history of the world, not the Middle East, the world, when you look at the tapes.”

Regarding Prime Minister Netanyahu'd personal approach to the war, Trump commented, "He's an angry man, who has been hurt badly by the war, but he's fought hard and bravely."

Trump insisted that the Gaza war would not be happening had he been in office. “Iran had no money. They were stone-cold broke, and they weren’t giving money to Hamas." He further claimed that the removal of sanctions under the Biden administration gave Iran more than $300B.

Pressed on how peace could be achieved, Trump was emphatic: “A hundred percent, we’ll have a solution — it's either going to be violent or nonviolent. I prefer non-violent, but they're not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump didn’t hold back in describing Gaza. “It’s a nasty place. Every ten years they go back. It should become a ‘freedom zone’.”

He also said Gulf countries would play a key role in resolving the conflict. “They’re really rich and they're good people. If they had the brains, they could build beautiful communities in the Middle East without going to Sweden or Germany."