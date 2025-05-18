US Vice President J.D. Vance is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Tuesday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations, Amit Segal reported. The visit comes shortly after President Donald Trump's tour of the Middle East last week, during which he finalized substantial arms deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Israeli officials view Vance's visit as a reaffirmation of the robust and stable relationship between the United States and Israel after the President did not include Israel in his most recent trip to the region.

The White House is reportedly in advanced stages of coordinating meetings between Vice President Vance and senior Israeli government officials. His visit is expected to follow his attendance at the papal inauguration in Rome.

During his recent Middle East tour, President Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, referred to the Houthis as "brave," and suggested that Israel should resume humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, citing severe humanitarian conditions. He also indicated that nuclear negotiations with Iran are progressing, with an American proposal already submitted to Tehran.

When asked about potential tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump responded in a Fox News interview, "I'm not frustrated with Netanyahu. He's an angry man after October 7. He's fighting hard and bravely."

Vice President Vance's upcoming visit is seen as an opportunity to further solidify US-Israel relations and to signal continued cooperation on regional security and diplomatic initiatives.