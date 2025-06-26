For the first time in years, Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount were allowed to sing and dance freely throughout the holy site, in accordance with a new policy set by Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir.

This marks a dramatic shift from past enforcement. For years, Jews who were seen whispering prayers on the Temple Mount were often detained, questioned, and in many cases banned from the site for extended periods. Under Ben Gvir's direction, however, the Israel Police have been instructed to allow Jewish prayer and singing throughout the compound. Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai has reportedly passed these instructions to the police force.

Three weeks ago, Minister Ben Gvir met in his office with leaders of organizations that advocate for Jewish access to the Temple Mount. During the meeting, several proposals were raised to further improve conditions for Jewish visitors.

At the time, one attendee told Ben Gvir: “You’ve worked magic since you got here.” Another called the change “a historic shift we never thought we’d see.”

A key issue raised during the meeting was the desire to allow vocal singing not just in isolated spots, but throughout the entire Mount. Ben Gvir responded affirmatively, saying: “My policy is that it should be permitted to sing across the entire Temple Mount”—a policy that was visibly implemented during this morning’s visits.