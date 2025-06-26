Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message on Thursday that Israel obtained a significant victory over Iran and stressed that there is now a strategic opportunity to advance more peace agreements.

In his remarks, Netanyahu quoted the Psalm: "The Lord gives strength to His people; the Lord blesses His people with peace."

He added: "We fought with strength against Iran and achieved a great victory. This victory opens the door to a dramatic expansion of the peace agreements. We are working on this vigorously."

Netanyahu noted that "alongside the release of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas, there is a window of opportunity here that must not be missed. Not a single day should be wasted.”