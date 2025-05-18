Defense Minister: 'All indications Mohammed Sinwar was eliminated'

השהה נגן

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Sunday that all indications suggest Mohammed Sinwar, the leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, has been eliminated. Speaking before the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Katz noted that while official confirmation is pending, the available intelligence points to Sinwar's death.

Earlier reports from the Saudi television network Al-Hadath claimed that Sinwar's body was discovered in a tunnel targeted by the IDF in Khan Yunis. Alongside his remains, the bodies of ten of his aides and Mohammed Shabana, commander of Hamas's Rafah Brigade, were reportedly found. There was no indication that Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas's military wing, was present in the tunnel during the strike.

Israeli officials responded to the report and said that from the security establishment's perspective, there is still no final verification that Mohammed Sinwar was indeed eliminated.

The IDF conducted the precision strike last week, targeting an underground command and control center located beneath the European Hospital in southern Gaza. The operation involved approximately 40 bunker-penetrating bombs, totaling around one ton in weight. The strike was authorized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir approximately an hour before execution.

Israeli officials have indicated that if Sinwar's death is confirmed, it could positively impact negotiations for the release of the remaining hostages, as he was considered a significant obstacle in the process.