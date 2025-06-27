ההפגנה נגד הממשלה הערב דוברות המשטרה

Dozens of people gathered on Thursday evening in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square to protest against the government and the ongoing fighting.

Police deployed significant forces to secure the event, closing off the square and nearby streets to accommodate the protest while maintaining public order.

According to police reports, after the main protest ended, a group of demonstrators began marching along unauthorized routes, clashing with officers and breaching police barriers. The demonstration was subsequently declared illegal.

During the confrontation, seven individuals were arrested for disturbing public order. Police stated, “Freedom of protest and expression does not grant the right to block major roads, infringe on freedom of movement, break through police barriers, or attack officers.”